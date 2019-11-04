Teddy Bridgewater struts his stuff with Miami Northwestern’s dancers

Rule out dancing as Teddy Bridgewater’s post-football career move.

The South Florida native and New Orleans Saints quarterback joined Miami Northwestern’s Dirty Dozen for their iconic Supa Strut Friday night — and the results were hilarious.

“I’ve been studying the videos all week and told Ms. Young I’ll be ready to hit my #SupaStrut,” Bridgewater, who graduated from Northwestern in 2011, tweeted out Saturday morning.

Northwestern dance team director and Supa Strut creator Traci Young-Byron, 39, says she was surprised that the 26-year-old Bridgewater wanted to participate. She had seen the Northwestern alum’s Facebook post about being home and wanting to strut his stuff with the dance team but thought nothing of it.

Everything changed once he saw her at the game.

“He was like ‘I’m ready,” Young-Byron said in a phone interview. “I said ‘Are you sure?’”

#SupaStrut with #TheDynamicDozen from my high school - Miami Northwestern. I’ve been studying the videos all week and told Ms. Young I’ll be ready to hit my #SupaStrut. “Look at them feet, look at that face, ooouu he serious..” Hype (wo)man of the year #MNWBulls pic.twitter.com/hMhvTi757e — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) November 2, 2019

While Young-Byron says nervousness sabotaged Bridgewater’s first attempts, he eventually got the hang of it after practicing for a quarter or two. He then made his Supa Strut debut as the girls exited the field for halftime.

“I saw that he was still a little nervous so I started hyping him up,” she said. “... And the more I kept encouraging him and motivating him he got into character.”

And it worked. With every step, Bridgewater grew more confident. He leaned into the walk a little more, his hands emerged from his pockets and he began swinging his arms. His imitation even impressed Young-Bryon.

“I was even more surprised and excited just to see him add such masculinity to it,” Young-Byron said. “He kind of flipped it.”

Despite the rave reviews, Bridgewater shouldn’t quit his day job.