Colts’ Jacoby Brissett is latest starting QB to get hurt

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) scrambles away from Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) in the first half of an NFL football game , Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

A season defined by injuries to quarterbacks continued Sunday when Colts starter Jacoby Brissett hurt his left knee in Indianapolis' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brissett, who took over for Indy after Andrew Luck's surprise retirement during the preseason, went down in the second quarter after one of his offensive linemen fell on him as he stood in the pocket. He was replaced by veteran Brian Hoyer, who nearly led the Colts to victory, but Adam Vinatieri missed a go-ahead field-goal attempt with 1:14 remaining, allowing the Steelers to escape with a 26-24 win.

The Colts also lost center Ryan Kelly in the first quarter with what the team called a "burner."

The Minnesota Vikings' offense took a hit in the first quarter of their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when receiver Adam Thielen aggravated a hamstring injury and left the game. Thielen first hurt the hamstring against Detroit two weeks earlier and sat out last week against Washington.

Another high-profile receiver, the Eagles' DeSean Jackson, lasted just one series of Philadelphia's win over Chicago. It was Jackson's first action since suffering an abdominal injury in Week 2. He drew a pass interference penalty on the first play of the game and had one catch for 5 yards before he left with an unspecified injury.

Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman left in the second quarter with a thigh injury.

In the Panthers' victory over the Titans, Carolina cornerback James Bradberry injured his groin late in the game and did not return. Tennessee cornerback Malcolm Butler injured his left wrist late in the first half, ending his day.

Dolphins rookie receiver Preston Williams caught two touchdown passes as Miami beat the Jets for its first win of the season, but his day ended in pain when he hurt a knee in the fourth quarter and was carted off the field. Williams also suffered a right wrist injury in the third quarter but returned to the field.

For the Jets, safety Jamal Adams was evaluated for a possible head injury, running back Ty Montgomery was shaken up when he ran into Dolphins punter Matt Haack, and defensive lineman Steve McLendon injured a shoulder in the second half.