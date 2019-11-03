Sabourin has fractured nose after scary fall against Bruins

Medical workers attend to Ottawa Senators right wing Scott Sabourin, who was injured on a play with Boston Bruins right wing David Backes, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. AP Photo

The Ottawa Senators say forward Scott Sabourin has a fractured nose and is expected to be released from the hospital later Sunday, a day after being taken off the ice on a stretcher during a game in Boston.

Sabourin was taken from the ice with his head immobilized following a collision with David Backes in which the players' helmets hit at nearly full speed early in the first period of Boston's 5-2 win on Saturday night.

Sabourin gave the crowd a "thumbs up" as he was taken from the arena.

The 27-year-old Sabourin posted a photo to his Instagram on Sunday morning of him in a hospital bed while smiling with a chipped tooth, a black eye and a few cuts around his face.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

"Thanks for all the well wishes. Hope to be back out on the ice in the near future," Sabourin wrote with the post.

After colliding with Backes, Sabourin fell to the ice and appeared to be unconscious. There was a large blood spot on the ice under his face.

Backes went to the dressing after Sabourin was taken from the ice and didn't return. The Bruins announced that Backes had an upper-body injury. He was visibly upset, fighting back tears, as medical personnel attended to Sabourin.

Sabourin has played in 11 NHL games, all this season, with one goal and one assist.