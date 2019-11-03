Miami and Houston set for out-of-conference game

Houston Rockets (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-1, second in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

Miami faces Houston in a non-conference matchup.

Miami went 39-43 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 19-22 at home. The Heat gave up 105.9 points per game while committing 20.9 fouls last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Houston went 32-20 in Western Conference play and 22-19 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Rockets averaged 113.9 points per game last season, 42.1 in the paint, 18 off of turnovers and 12 on fast breaks.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: day to day (lower back), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (groin), KZ Okpala: out (left achilles strain), Jimmy Butler III: day to day (foot).

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: out (abductor).