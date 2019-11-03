San Antonio faces Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight home win

Los Angeles Lakers (4-1, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-1, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

San Antonio comes into a matchup with Los Angeles after winning three games in a row at home.

San Antonio finished 30-22 in Western Conference play and 32-9 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Spurs averaged 111.7 points per game last season, 17.2 on free throws and 29.7 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles went 37-45 overall and 15-26 on the road a season ago. The Lakers allowed opponents to score 113.5 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

Lakers Injuries: Rajon Rondo: day to day (calf), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).