Anaheim hosts Chicago following overtime win

Chicago Blackhawks (3-6-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-6-0, third in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts the Chicago Blackhawks after the Ducks took down Vancouver 2-1 in overtime.

The Ducks are 5-4-0 against Western Conference opponents. Anaheim has given up 10 power-play goals, killing 81.5% of opponent opportunities.

The Blackhawks are 2-2-3 in Western Conference play. Chicago has scored four power-play goals, converting on 11.8% of chances.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique leads the Ducks with eight goals and totaling 9 points. Ryan Getzlaf has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with six total assists and has collected 9 points. Dylan Strome has collected 7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: Ondrej Kase: out (upper body).

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.