G Brandon Robinson out with sprained ankle for No. 9 UNC

North Carolina's Brandon Robinson (4) chases the ball with Winston-Salem State's Jaylen Alston (4), Justice Kithcart (0) and Robert Colon (1) during the first half of an NCAA exhibition college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. AP Photo

North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson is out with a sprained right ankle.

Team spokesman Steve Kirschner says Saturday night there is no timetable for Robinson's return, but X-rays show the ankle is not broken.

Robinson got hurt when he blocked a fast-break attempt midway through the first half of the ninth-ranked Tar Heels' exhibition victory over Winston-Salem State on Friday night.

Robinson averaged 3.4 points and 1.4 assists while playing in 35 games last season for North Carolina.