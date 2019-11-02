Draisaitl scores again, gives Oilers OT win over Penguins

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates his game-winning goal, with James Neal (18) and Ethan Bear, right, during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. The Oilers won 2-1. AP Photo

Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Draisaitl had Alex Galchenyuk on his back when he flipped a rolling puck past Matt Murray on a breakaway 2:37 into overtime for his NHL-best 13th goal of the season. Draisaitl had 12 goals and 25 points in October and has seven goals and 10 points during a five-game point streak.

Colby Cave also scored for Edmonton, which has three wins in its last seven games after starting 7-1. Mike Smith stopped 51 shots for the Oilers.

Brian Dumoulin scored a short-handed goal for Pittsburgh, which has lost four of its last six. Murray made 27 saves.

RANGERS 2, PREDATORS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves to lead the New York past Nashville.

Filip Chytil and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers, who have won three of four.

Viktor Arvidsson had the lone goal for Nashville, which has lost two straight.

Chytil scored the game's first goal. He has scored in consecutive games since being recalled from Hartford of the AHL Oct. 28.