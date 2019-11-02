Nashville hosts New York after Jarnkrok’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (4-5-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (8-3-2, second in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit Nashville after Calle Jarnkrok scored two goals in the Predators' 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames.

The Predators are 6-1-2 on their home ice. Nashville averages 10.8 points per game to lead the league, recording 4.1 goals and 6.7 assists per game.

The Rangers are 1-2-0 on the road. New York ranks sixth in the NHL shooting 11.1% and averaging 3.3 goals on 29.6 shots per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Ellis leads the Predators with 14 points, scoring two goals and collecting 12 assists. Jarnkrok has recorded five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with five goals and has 10 points. Mika Zibanejad has scored four goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Predators: 6-2-2, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: None listed.

Rangers Injuries: Mika Zibanejad: day to day (upper body).