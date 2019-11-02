MacKinnon and the Avalanche visit the Coyotes

Colorado Avalanche (8-3-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7-4-1, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup with Arizona.

The Coyotes are 3-1-1 in conference games. Arizona has scored eight power-play goals, converting on 21.1% of chances.

The Avalanche are 4-3-0 in conference play. Colorado averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Nikita Zadorov leads the team serving 35 total minutes.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 11 points, scoring four goals and adding seven assists. Conor Garland has collected 8 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Ian Cole leads the Avalanche with a plus-10 in nine games played this season. MacKinnon has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Coyotes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: Brad Richardson: day to day (upper-body).

Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: out (lower body).