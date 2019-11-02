Dallas hosts Montreal after Hintz’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (7-4-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (6-8-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Montreal Canadiens after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars' 2-1 win against the Avalanche.

The Stars have gone 3-3-1 in home games. Dallas is the last team in the NHL averaging just 5.7 points per game. Hintz leads them with 10 total points.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Canadiens have gone 4-1-2 away from home. Montreal is third in the NHL averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Jonathan Drouin with seven.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hintz leads the Stars with nine goals and totaling 10 points. Tyler Seguin has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Drouin leads the Canadiens with seven goals and has recorded 12 points. Max Domi has totaled three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.