Davis, James carry Lakers past Mavs 119-110 in OT thriller

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes up for shot after getting past Dallas Mavericks' Dwight Powell, rear, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Mavericks' Jalen Brunson, left, Justin Jackson (44) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) watch. AP Photo

Anthony Davis started overtime with back-to-back dunks after Danny Green's buzzer-beating 3-pointer in regulation, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-110 on Friday night.

LeBron James and young Dallas phenom Luka Doncic had matching triple-doubles, with the 10th of Doncic's career extending the 20-year-old's record for triple-doubles for players under 21. James is third on that list with five.

James had a season-high 39 points with 16 assists and 12 rebounds. The 15-time All-Star converted a three-point play on a layup for a 110-103 lead in overtime.

Dallas got closer with five straight points from Doncic before a punctuating 3-pointer from James, who stared down the national TV crew at center court on his way to the other end.

Doncic finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists, the last on Dorian Finney-Smith's go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute of regulation.

The Mavericks got a stop, but Dwight Powell missed one of two free throws to keep their lead at three, setting up Green's tying corner 3 on James' 14th assist.

Davis had 31 points and eight rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis finished with 16 points and nine boards after a fast start for the 7-foot-3 Latvian in the best test yet of big-name duos for the young Dallas pair from Europe.

Doncic had his triple-double before the end of the third quarter, helping the Mavericks restore all but one point of a 10-point halftime lead after the Lakers put together a 10-0 run coming out of halftime.

Kyle Kuzma made his season debut for the Lakers with nine points and three rebounds in 19 minutes, about where coach Frank Vogel said he would be after missing the preseason with a right ankle injury from his stint with USA Basketball during the summer.

The Mavericks expanded a nine-point lead to 11 despite being without Doncic and Porzingis for nearly a full quarter in the first half because of foul trouble.

Part of the reason was the season debut of 7-foot-4 (formerly 7-3) Boban Marjanovic, who had four points and seven rebounds along with three fouls in 11 minutes.

TIP-INS

Lakers: James was 4 of 7 on 3s in the second half after missing his two attempts before halftime. ... Green finished with 14 points. Avery Bradley scored 11.

Mavericks: Had a repeat of the starting lineup for the first time this season, using the one from a 109-106 win in Denver. It was Doncic, Porzingis, Powell, Seth Curry and Finney-Smith. Doncic and Porzingis are the only players to start all five games. ... Powell scored 14 points, Delon Wright had 12 and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 11. ... Dallas had five players in double figures after tying a franchise record with nine against the Nuggets.

UP NEXT

Lakers: The second of three games on the season's first road trip Sunday at San Antonio.

Mavericks: At Cleveland on Sunday. Dallas won both games in the series last season.