Two of Jimmy Butler’s ex-teammates got into fight, so of course his name was brought up

Jimmy Butler might have ESP.

The Miami Heat small forward told TNT that he just knew his name was going to be roped into the Joel Embiid-Karl Anthony-Towns drama following the two big men scuffling Wednesday night.

“As soon as I saw it I was like, ‘Here we go, my name is getting thrown into it,’ ” Butler said in an interview that aired Thursday night.

Jimmy Butler on the KAT and Embiid “fight”



“Joel is my guy”



Chuck speaking facts after calling the “fight” a slumber party pic.twitter.com/7jJDyreiqv — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 31, 2019

And he was right. The eight-year veteran shared a locker room with both Embiid and Anthony-Towns last season before making the move to South Florida. On top of that, his very public exit from Minnesota — highlighted by one epic scrimmage — made for great NBA fodder last season.

Add in Butler’s own proclivity for confrontation and it should come as no surprise Butler was a fan of the two heavyweights tussling.

“I like it though,” the four-time All-Star added. “I’m one for, fight do what you got to do.”

The irony of Butler’s clairvoyance is that he probably wouldn’t have been brought into the situation if it weren’t for Embiid whose postgame, social media antics revived a forgotten rumor. During the early stages of Butler’s Minnesota trade drama, a rumor began circulating that his “extracurricular” activities with Anthony-Towns’ girlfriend may be the driving force of him wanting out.

While Anthony-Towns denied the report, Embiid’s allusion to having dirt on the Dominican-American center courtesy of “you know who” has many NBA fans pointing to Butler as the unnamed source.

Whether or not Butler actually provided the dirt is irrelevant. If he did, the NBA season just got a whole lot spicier. If not, then Butler definitely (possibly) has a psychic powers. How else would you explain this pass?