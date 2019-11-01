San Jose takes on Winnipeg, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Winnipeg Jets (6-7-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-8-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose is looking to break its three-game slide with a win against Winnipeg.

The Sharks are 2-4-0 in conference play. San Jose serves 14.2 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Barclay Goodrow leads the team serving 35 total minutes.

The Jets are 2-0-0 against opponents from the Central Division. Winnipeg averages only 2.1 per game, the fewest in the league. Bryan Little leads the team averaging 0.2.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 13 points, scoring three goals and collecting 10 assists. Tomas Hertl has totaled three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Patrik Laine has collected 13 total points while scoring three goals and totaling 10 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has totaled three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.

Jets Injuries: Patrik Laine: day to day (lower body).