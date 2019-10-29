Lightning visit the Rangers for Eastern Conference showdown

Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-5-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference opponents New York and Tampa Bay meet.

New York went 21-22-9 in Eastern Conference play and 18-14-9 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Rangers averaged 2.7 goals and 4.5 assists per game last season.

Tampa Bay went 62-16-4 overall and 44-8-0 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Lightning compiled a .916 save percentage while giving up 2.6 goals on 32.0 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Cedric Paquette: out (upper body).