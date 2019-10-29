Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild (4-7-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (4-8-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild.

Dallas went 43-32-7 overall and 14-10-2 in Central Division play in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Stars compiled a .923 save percentage while giving up 2.2 goals on 31.4 shots per game last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Minnesota went 23-22-5 in Western Conference action and 21-18-2 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Wild averaged 31.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.6 goals per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper body), Devan Dubnyk: day to day (upper body).