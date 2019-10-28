Portland takes on San Antonio in Western Conference showdown

Portland Trail Blazers (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2-0, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Western Conference foes San Antonio and Portland square off.

San Antonio finished 30-22 in Western Conference games and 32-9 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Spurs gave up 110.0 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Portland went 53-29 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 6.7 steals, 5 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Pau Gasol: out (foot).