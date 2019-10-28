Clippers host the Hornets for cross-conference contest

Charlotte Hornets (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

Los Angeles and Charlotte meet in non-conference action.

Los Angeles finished 48-34 overall with a 26-15 record at home a season ago. The Clippers averaged 24.0 assists per game on 41.3 made field goals last season.

Charlotte went 39-43 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 14-27 on the road. The Hornets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 46.8 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Clippers Injuries: Rodney McGruder: day to day (ankle), Paul George: out (right shoulder).

Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger).