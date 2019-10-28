Utah visits Phoenix for conference matchup

Utah Jazz (2-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-1, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

Western Conference foes Phoenix and Utah take the court.

Phoenix finished 11-41 in Western Conference action and 12-29 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Suns averaged 107.5 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 32.9% from behind the arc last season.

Utah finished 50-32 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Jazz averaged 111.7 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.6% from behind the arc last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: day to day (knee).

Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: out (knee).