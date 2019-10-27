Panthers routs Oilers to extend points streak to 8 games

Florida Panthers celebrate a goal as Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) skates to the bench during second-period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday Oct. 27, 2019. Jason Franson

Brian Boyle and Jayce Hawryluk each had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers scored three goals in just over two minutes to open the second period in a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Aaron Ekblad, Noel Acciari, Evgenii Dadonov and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida. The Panthers improved to 5-2-4, earning at least a point in eight straight games.

James Neal and Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers. They have lost three of four to fall to 8-3-1.

There was no scoring in the first period. The Panthers put nine shots on Oilers goalie Mike Smith as Edmonton sent seven shots on Florida starter Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Panthers opened the scoring 31 seconds into the second period when Aleksander Barkov dropped it back to Ekblad, who beat goalie Mike Smith to the glove side for his first goal of the season.

Florida added to its lead just over a minute later when a defensive miscue led to Boyle waiting for Smith to commit before sending the puck into the net The Panthers scored their third goal on three shots within a span of 2:05 when another turnover led to Acciari's fourth goal of the season.

Smith was replaced in net by Mikko Koskinen after Acciari's goal.

Florida made it 4-0 just 49 seconds into the third period on a nice wraparound by Dadonov.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Vancouver on Monday night.

Oilers: At Detroit on Tuesday night.