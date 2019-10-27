Chicago hosts Los Angeles on 3-game home skid

Los Angeles Kings (4-7-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-5-2, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays Los Angeles looking to end its three-game home skid.

Chicago finished 20-21-9 in Western Conference play and 19-14-8 at home during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Blackhawks compiled an .898 save percentage while allowing 3.3 goals on 34.6 shots per game last season.

Los Angeles finished 31-42-9 overall and 22-23-5 in Western Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Kings averaged 2.4 goals on 28.8 shots per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: None listed.