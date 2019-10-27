Boston Bruins take on the New York Rangers

Boston Bruins (7-1-2, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-4-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins travel to take on the New York Rangers.

New York went 32-36-14 overall and 21-22-9 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Rangers scored 221 total goals last season, 44 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Boston went 29-19-4 in Eastern Conference action and 20-15-6 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Bruins scored 257 total goals last season, 65 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

Bruins Injuries: None listed.