Late interception key in Colorado State’s 41-31 win

Colorado State running back Marcus McElroy (32) is hoisted in the air by Jeff Taylor (71) after a touchdown against Fresno State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 26 2019. AP Photo

Logan Stewart made an interception to set up Warren Jackson's go-ahead touchdown with 3:29 left and Colorado State held on for a 41-31 win over Fresno State on Saturday night.

Stewart intercepted Jorge Reyna's pass and returned it 25 yards to the Fresno State 13 with just more than four minutes left in the game. On the second play of the ensuing drive, Jackson caught Patrick O'Brien's pass on a fade route for an 11-yard touchdown that made it 38-31 for the Rams (3-5, 2-2).

The Bulldogs (3-4, 1-2) turned it over on downs on their next possession and Max Poduska iced it with a 25-yard field goal with 48 seconds left.

Jackson caught nine passes for 178 yards and O'Brien passed for 322 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Marcus McElroy rushed for 117 yards and two TDs.

Ronnie Rivers ran 14 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns for Fresno State.