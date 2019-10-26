Harper leads second-half surge, Alcorn State tops Southern

Felix Harper threw for 277 yards and accounted for three touchdowns and Alcorn State scored 24 consecutive points in the second half to defeat Southern 27-13 on Saturday.

Trailing 6-3 early in the third quarter, Harper scored on a 1-yard run for a 10-6 lead. Later in the second half, he threw four yards to De'Shawn Waller for a touchdown, Corey McCullough kicked a 31-yard field goal and Harper threw for another touchdown — 11 yards to LeCharles Pringle.

With Alcorn State leading 27-6 late in the fourth quarter, Southern's Ladarius Skelton threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Hunter Register for the final points.

Waller led the Braves (6-2, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) in rushing, carrying 22 times for 81 yards. Chris Blair caught three passes for 108 yards.

The Jaguars (4-4, 3-1) were held to 209 yards of total offense.

Both teams continue to lead their respective divisions in the conference standings.