Buffalo takes advantage of 5 turnovers in 43-20 victory

Kyle Vantrease threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Nunn in the second quarter and Buffalo rode a big first-half lead to a 43-20 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Nunn tossed scoring passes of 8 and 14 yards around a 15-yard TD run by Jaret Patterson. Kevin Marks added a 3-yard run with a minute left in the half for a 30-14 lead, capping a run of four straight scoring drives, the first two coming after Chippewas fumbles. In all, Central Michigan (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American) gave up five turnovers.

Alex McNulty kicked three field goals and Kadofi Wright added a 40-yard interception return late in the game for the Bulls (4-4, 2-2).

Patterson finished with 149 yards rushing on 28 carries and added 59 yards receiving on two catches.

CMU's Quinten Dormady was 25-of-37 passing for 272 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice. JaCorey Sullivan had 114 yards receiving.