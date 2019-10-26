Mississippi Valley State gets 1st conference win

Caleb Johnson ran for 121 yards and a touchdown on Saturday as Mississippi Valley State beat Texas Southern 35-14 for the Delta Devils' first conference win of the season.

Dejerric Bryant passed for 57 yards and a touchdown and ran for 97 yards and a score for the Delta Devils (2-6, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

The Tigers (0-8, 0-4) scored first by blocking Justin Read's punt and Ke'Lenn Davis returning it 5 yards for a 7-0 lead.

Mississippi Valley State answered with 28 straight points that included Tadarius Davis' interception return and Jerry Garner's safety. Bryant's 2-yard keeper made it 28-7 with 9:03 left in the fourth quarter.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dominic Franklin ran 22 times for 79 yards and DeAndre Johnson ran 11 times for 65 yards for Texas Southern. Johnson completed 4 of 11 passes with an interception.