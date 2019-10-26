Craig has 7 TDs, Austin Peay beats Tennessee Tech 58-21

JaVaughn Craig passed for 294 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 84 yards and two TDs to help Austin Peay beat Tennessee Tech 58-21 on Saturday.

Craig finished 16 of 23 with no interceptions and carried it seven times for the Governors (5-3, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference).

Austin Peay outrushed the Golden Eagles 318-92 and outgained them 614-352 in total offense.

DeAngelo Wilson had seven catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns for the Governors. Ahmaad Tanner ran 17 times for 82 yards, Prince Momodu ran 13 times for 78 yards and Kentel Williams ran 16 times for 68 yards and a TD.

Tennessee Tech (4-4, 1-3) scored a touchdown on the opening possession of the game. Austin Peay scored the next 41 points and went into the break with a 44-14 lead.

Bailey Fisher completed 23 of 30 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns for the Golden Eagles.