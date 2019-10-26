Sports

McKenzie, Francois lead Hampton past Virginia Lynchburg

The Associated Press

HAMPTON, Va.

Shai McKenzie ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns, Deondre Francois threw three touchdown passes and Hampton defeated Virginia Lynchburg 56-6 on Saturday.

Hampton (4-4) ran for 222 yards and passed for 216. The Pirates had four takeaways, all on fumbles.

Francois completed 16 of 23 passes for 135 yards. His backup, Austin Bradley, was 6 of 7 for 70 yards and threw two more TD passes.

Sherman Brown had 105 yards rushing with a long of 64 for Virginia Lynchburg, which was held to 267 total yards.

The Dragons are a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

  Comments  