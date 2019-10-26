Hurricanes face the Blackhawks on 3-game losing streak

Chicago Blackhawks (2-4-2, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (6-3-1, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina will try to end its three-game skid when the Hurricanes take on Chicago.

Carolina finished 46-29-7 overall with a 24-13-4 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes scored 44 power play goals with a 17.8% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Chicago went 36-34-12 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 17-20-4 on the road. The Blackhawks scored 267 total goals last season, 48 on power plays and six shorthanded.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.