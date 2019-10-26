Astros look to pull even with Nationals in Game 4

Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the AL East)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Jose Urquidy (2-1, 3.95 ERA in regular season) Washington: Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.25 ERA in regular season)

WORLD SERIES: Washington leads the series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: Corbin and Nationals look to extend lead over Astros in Game 4 of World Series.

The Nationals are 50-31 on their home turf. Washington has a team batting average of .255 this postseason, Anthony Rendon has lead them with an average of .311, including seven extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Astros have gone 47-34 away from home. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .297 this postseason, Jose Altuve leads them with an OBP of .413, including 11 extra base hits and eight RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon lead the Nationals with 126 RBIs and a batting average of .319.

Alex Bregman lead the Astros with 41 home runs home runs and a .592 slugging percentage.

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Kurt Suzuki: (arm).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).