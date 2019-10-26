Los Angeles visits Phoenix for Pacific Division matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (2-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

Los Angeles travels to Phoenix for a Pacific Division matchup.

Phoenix went 19-63 overall and 3-13 in Pacific Division action during the 2018-19 season. The Suns averaged 18.2 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second chance points and 36.7 bench points last season.

Los Angeles finished 11-5 in Pacific Division action and 22-19 on the road a season ago. The Clippers gave up 114.3 points per game while committing 23.3 fouls last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Suns Injuries: Cameron Johnson: out (calf), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: day to day (knee).

Clippers Injuries: Rodney McGruder: out (ankle), Paul George: out (right shoulder).