Atlanta and Orlando meet in Southeast Division matchup

Orlando Magic (1-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (1-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Orlando travels to Atlanta for a Southeast Division matchup.

Atlanta finished 16-36 in Eastern Conference action and 17-24 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Hawks averaged 113.3 points per game last season, 51.2 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.

Orlando went 10-6 in Southeast Division action and 17-24 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.6 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Hawks Injuries: Allen Crabbe III: out (knee), Chandler Parsons: out (knee).

Magic Injuries: None listed.