Philadelphia takes on Detroit in Eastern Conference showdown

Philadelphia 76ers (1-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-1, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

Philadelphia plays Detroit for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Detroit finished 41-41 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Pistons averaged 22.5 assists per game on 38.8 made field goals last season.

Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The 76ers averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 14.1 second chance points and 31.7 bench points last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Pistons Injuries: Sekou Doumbouya: out (concussion), Markieff Morris: day to day (back), Reggie Jackson: day to day (back), Blake Griffin: out (hamstring).

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid: day to day (ankle/lip), Mike Scott: day to day (ankle).