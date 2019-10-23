Sports
Miami hosts Memphis in season opener
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat
Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
The Miami Heat open the season at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Miami went 39-43 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 19-22 at home. The Heat allowed opponents to score 105.9 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.
Memphis finished 24-28 in Western Conference play and 12-29 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Grizzlies shot 45% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Heat Injuries: Udonis Haslem: out (wrist).
Grizzlies Injuries: Josh Jackson: out (not with team), Andre Iguodala: out (not with team), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (foot).
