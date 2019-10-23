Portland begins season at home against Denver

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

The Portland Trail Blazers start the season at home against the Denver Nuggets.

Portland finished 53-29 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 110.5 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

Denver went 54-28 overall and 12-4 in Northwest Division play in the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 33 from deep.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Pau Gasol: out (foot).

Nuggets Injuries: None listed.