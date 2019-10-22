New York City FC hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference semifinals

Toronto FC (13-10-11, fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. New York City FC (18-6-10, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC hosts Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

New York City FC is 11-4-7 in conference play. New York City FC leads the Eastern Conference with 186 shots on goal, averaging 5.5 per game. New York City FC is also the conference leader with 63 goals.

Toronto FC is 12-3-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto FC has allowed 34 of its 53 goals conceded in the second half of contests.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxi Moralez has seven goals and 12 assists for New York City FC. Alexandru Mitrita has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

Alejandro Pozuelo leads Toronto FC with 12 goals. Osorio has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 7-1-2, averaging 1.8 goals, one assist, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Toronto FC: 5-0-5, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.4 assists, 5.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Keaton Parks (injured).

Toronto FC: Jozy Altidore (injured).