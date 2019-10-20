The Latest: Detroit QB Stafford fastest to 40,000 yards

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby celebrates kicking the game-winning field goal by jumping in the stands following an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay won 23-22. AP Photo

The Latest on Week 7 in the NFL (all times EDT):

1:50 p.m.

Matthew Stafford is the fastest quarterback to reach 40,000 yards passing after surpassing the milestone in the first quarter of Detroit's game against Minnesota.

Stafford made it to 40,000 in his 147th game. The previous record was held by Matt Ryan, who reached the mark in 151 games.

The Lions led 14-7 after one quarter.

Minnesota's Adam Thielen is questionable to return after injuring his hamstring making an acrobatic touchdown catch in the back of the end zone.

—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit.

1:35 p.m.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been ejected for throwing a punch at Buffalo Bills tackle Cody Ford on the second snap from scrimmage.

Wilkins was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for throwing the punch away from the play and after Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an incompletion.

The Dolphins are winless, and their defense was already minus starting cornerback Xavien Howard, who missed his second consecutive game with a knee injury.

1:10 p.m.

It's a different officiating crew this week, but Detroit fans don't care.

Lions fans booed loudly when the official began talking during the opening coin toss before Sunday's game against Minnesota. It clearly was a reaction to Monday night's game at Green Bay, where Detroit was on the short end of some questionable calls in a 23-22 loss.

The first flag of this weekend's game drew boos immediately when it was thrown. Then those became cheers when it turned out the penalty was on Minnesota.

— Noah Trister reporting from Detroit

11:30 a.m.

The muddled AFC South could find some clarity in Week 7.

Surging Houston is in Indianapolis to face the Colts, the key matchup during the early slate on Sunday.

Jacksonville begins the post-Jalen Ramsey era when it travels to winless Cincinnati while Tennessee will have a new look at quarterback with Ryan Tannehill under center when the Titans host the Los Angeles Chargers later in the day.

Houston has surged into first at 4-2 in the AFC South thanks to victories over Atlanta and Kansas City. The Texans have won four of their past five meetings against Indianapolis.

The Jaguars will get a chance to exhale with Ramsey finally gone following a drawn-out divorce with Jacksonville that ended with a trade to the Los Angeles Rams last week. The Titans, meanwhile, will try to give their offense a jolt by starting Tannehill in favor of struggling Marcus Mariota.

In other early games on Sunday, San Francisco has a chance to get off to the franchise's first 6-0 start since 1990 when the 49ers play in Washington. Minnesota's revived offense heads to Detroit to take on the Lions while Buffalo hosts Miami with a shot at improving to 5-1.

The late window includes former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas visiting Seattle as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. New Orleans will try to stay unbeaten with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback when the Saints visit Chicago. Philadelphia travels to Dallas in a showdown for first place in the underwhelming NFC East.