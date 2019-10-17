New Jersey takes on New York, looks to end 6-game skid

New York Rangers (2-1-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (0-4-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey looks to break its six-game slide with a victory over New York.

New Jersey went 31-41-10 overall and 9-16-3 in Metropolitan Division games a season ago. The Devils scored 2.7 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.

New York finished 10-12-6 in Metropolitan Division games and 14-22-5 on the road a season ago. The Rangers averaged 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Devils Injuries: None listed.

Rangers Injuries: None listed.