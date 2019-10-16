Tanev lifts Penguins over Avalanche 3-2

Pittsburgh Penguins' Brandon Tanev (13) celebrates his overtime goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. The Penguins won 3-2. AP Photo

Brandon Tanev scored a short-handed goal in overtime, and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed the Colorado Avalanche their first loss of the season with a 3-2 victory Wednesday night.

Tanev, Pittsburgh's biggest free-agent pickup in the offseason, scored his first goal with his new team 3:57 into the extra session. He became the second player in franchise history with a short-handed overtime goal, joining Mario Lemieux on Jan. 22, 1996.

Tanev swooped into the zone and threw a shot on goal that went between Philipp Grubauer's pads. Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog knocked the puck into the net, giving Pittsburgh its fourth straight win for the first time since an eight-game winning streak last season.

Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh, and Matt Murray made 26 saves.

The Avalanche, the NHL's last unbeaten team, looked to start the season with six straight wins for the first time since 2013-14.

Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Calvert scored for Colorado, and Grubauer stopped 30 shots.

CAPITALS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson had a goal and two assists, giving the defenseman an NHL-high 14 points, and the Capitals earned their first home win of the season.

Nicklas Backstrom added a goal and an assist, and Jakub Vrana and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for Washington, which lost its first three home games for the first time since October 1983.

Rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves in his first home start to earn his third career win.

Kasperi Kapanen scored a short-handed goal for Toronto and collected two assists. John Tavares and Ilya Mikheyev also scored.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 28 shots in his second start for the Maple Leafs.

BLUE JACKETS 3, STARS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sonny Milano scored a flashy goal in the third period to help Columbus get the win.

Alexander Wennberg and Zach Werenski also scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots.

Columbus (3-3-0) won back-to-back games and pulled to .500 with its eighth consecutive victory over the Stars (1-6-1).

Ben Bishop made 32 saves for Dallas, which dropped its fourth straight game. Miro Heiskanen Joe Pavelski had the goals for the Stars.

Milano made it 3-1 when he skated between two defenders and shot from between his legs to go top shelf past Bishop at 9:07.