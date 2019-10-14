Sports

One of the best basketball players in the country chooses Florida State over Miami

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton answers a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball media day in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Montverde Academy senior forward Scottie Barnes unveiled his college basketball choice on Monday via Twitter.

Barnes, a five-star recruit ranked No. 9 among all players according to the 247 Sports’ composite, committed to Florida State.

Barnes, a 6-foot-8 small forward, chose the Seminoles over several other offers, including Miami, Oregon and Kentucky.

Oregon was the leader from the 247 Sports crystal ball predictions. While nothing is set until he signs a national letter of intent, Barnes’ commitment is a big get for FSU’s 2020 class.

He’s one of three commits for the class, but the only blue-chip prospect. The only other commit for the 2020 class with any stars from 247 Sports’ composite is Sarasota, Florida native Malachi Wideman, who is also committed to FSU’s football team.

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
