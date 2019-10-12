Florida Atlantic rallies past Middle Tennessee, wins 28-13

Malcolm Davidson ran for 149 yards and a touchdown and Florida Atlantic used a strong second half to beat Middle Tennessee, 28-13 in a Conference USA clash Saturday.

Middle Tennessee got on the board first when Asher O'Hara found CJ Windham in the end zone with a 30-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but the Owls blocked the extra point and Akileis LeRoy returned it for a 2-point defensive conversion that made it 6-2.

O'Hara added a 9-yard run for a touchdown to put the Blue Raiders up, 13-12 at intermission, but Middle Tennessee was shut out in the second half.

Vladimir Rivas kicked from 37-yards out in the second quarter to get Florida Atlantic within one before halftime, then put them in front with a 26-yarder early in the third. Davidson broke free for his score to make it 22-13 with 3:23 left in the third quarter.

Larry McCammon III added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Florida Atlantic (4-2, 2-0).

O'Hara was 24 of 42 for 335 yards passing and a touchdown for Middle Tennessee (2-4, 1-1), but was picked off three times.