Degenhardt leads Holy Cross over Brown 47-31

The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Connor Degenhardt threw for 315 yards and four touchdowns, Domenic Cozier and Peter Oliver each ran for scores and Holy Cross cashed in on two interceptions to beat Brown 47-31 on Saturday in the teams' first meeting since 2014.

Degenhardt completed 20 of 30 passes and put the Crusaders (3-3) up for good, 20-14, on a 69-yard toss to Ayir Asante in the second quarter and later hit Asante on a 5-yard scoring pass.

Jacob Dobbs intercepted a pass by EJ Perry on the third play of the game, setting up Cozier's 21-yard TD run seven plays later.

Brown replied with Allen Smith's 1-yard TD run on its next drive, but Holy Cross led 13-7 after Derek Ng kicked two field goals, including a 25-yarder set up by Liam Anderson's interception.

Andrew Bolton's 2-yard run, set up by Cooper De Veau's fumble recovery on a punt return, put the Bears up 14-13, but Degenhardt hit Asante for the go-ahead TD and later hit Spencer Gilliam on a 2-yard TD pass in the third quarter and a 72-yarder in the fourth. Gilliam had 10 catches for 128 yards.

Perry, 25 of 49 for 237 yards with three interceptions, threw TD passes of 8 and 57 yards to Scott Boylan for the Bears (1-3).

