Minnesota faces Pittsburgh on 3-game slide

Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-3-0, seventh in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to break its three-game slide when the Wild take on Pittsburgh.

Minnesota went 37-36-9 overall with a 16-18-7 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Wild scored 210 total goals last season, 49 on power plays and five shorthanded.

Pittsburgh finished 44-26-12 overall and 21-12-8 on the road during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Penguins allowed 2.7 goals on 33.1 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Wild Injuries: None listed.

Penguins Injuries: None listed.