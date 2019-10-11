Sabres host the Panthers following overtime win

Florida Panthers (1-2-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (3-0-1, first in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Florida after the Sabres knocked off Montreal 5-4 in overtime.

Buffalo went 33-39-10 overall and 11-12-5 in Atlantic Division action a season ago. The Sabres averaged 2.7 goals and 4.6 assists per game last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Florida finished 36-32-14 overall and 23-19-10 in Eastern Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Panthers averaged 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Sabres Injuries: Conor Sheary: out (upper body).

Panthers Injuries: None listed.