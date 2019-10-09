Dodgers will host Nationals in decisive Game 5 of NLDS

Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (2-0, 1.00 ERA) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, .00 ERA)

NLDS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will host Washington in the final game of the NLDS Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 59-22 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 279 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with 47 while slugging .628 with 84 extra-base hits.

The Nationals are 43-38 in road games. Washington ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .265 batting average, Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .319.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 47 home runs and is batting .304. Max Muncy is 9-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 34 home runs and has 110 RBIs. Trea Turner is 14-for-41 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Dodgers Injuries: Scott Alexander: (forearm), Tyler White: (upper back).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Victor Robles: (hamstring), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).