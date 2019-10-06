Mack and Hilton active, Hill out for Colts-Chiefs matchup

Colts running back Marlon Mack and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton are active for the Colts' Sunday night trip to Kansas City, while Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is inactive after returning to practice from a collarbone injury.

Mack missed two days of practice with an ankle injury. Hilton has had a quadriceps injury.

The Colts also are missing starting safeties Clayton Geathers (concussion) and Malik Hooker (knee), both of whom had been ruled out Friday, and backup Rolan Milligan, who has a knee injury. Others inactive are receiver Parris Campbell, linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis and offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark.

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (shoulder) and running back Damien Williams (knee) are active after participating in practice throughout the week. Other inactives for the Chiefs are running back Darwin Thompson, linebacker Dorian O'Daniel, offensive linemen Greg Senat, Eric Fisher and Nick Allegretti and defensive lineman Alex Okafor.