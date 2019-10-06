Djokovic beats Millman in straight sets to win Japan Open

Novak Djokovic capped his dominant run at the Japan Open on Sunday with a straight-sets win over Australian qualifier John Millman to capture his fourth title of the year.

The top-ranked Serb, who did not drop a set in his five singles matches at Ariake Colosseum, needed just one hour nine minutes for the 6-3, 6-2 win.

Playing in the Japanese capital for the first time, Djokovic captured his 10th title in a tournament main draw debut.

Djokovic broke Millman to go up 3-1 in the first set with a perfectly placed crosscourt volley to the corner.

The second set was even more dominant with Djokovic breaking his opponent twice to go up 3-0 then holding serve the rest of the way.

Djokovic retired with a left-shoulder injury during his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka at the U.S. Open but has shown no lingering effects in Tokyo.

The 32-year-old Serb is making a push to finish as year-end No. 1 for the sixth time, which would tie the mark held by Pete Sampras.