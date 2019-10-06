Washington will face Los Angeles in Game 3 of the NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: TBD

LINE: Nationals -118; over/under is 8 runs

NLDS: Series tied 1-1

The Nationals are 50-31 in home games. The Washington offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .319.

The Dodgers are 47-34 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .472, good for first in in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a .628 slugging percentage, including 84 extra-base hits and 47 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 81 extra base hits and is batting .319. Gerardo Parra is 8-for-13 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 47 home runs and is batting .304. Corey Seager has 12 hits and is batting .375 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Victor Robles: (hamstring), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Dodgers Injuries: Scott Alexander: (forearm), Tyler White: (upper back).