Tiano with 3 TDs as Chattanooga beats Mercer 34-17

Nick Tiano threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score as Chattanooga beat Mercer 34-17 on Saturday.

Tiano was 18 of 31 for 190 yards passing for the Mocs (3-3, 2-0 Southern Conference). Ailym Ford ran for 116 yards and a score and Victor Ulmo kicked two field goals.

Chattanooga trailed by seven early but a fumble recovery by Ty Boeck deep in Mercer territory led two plays later to a Tiano throw to Bryce Nunnelly to even the score. The ensuing kickoff was returned 98 yards by Mercer's Deondre Johnson for a touchdown and the Mocs trailed again, 14-7. Ford's 8-yard scoring run made it 14-14 early in the second quarter and an Ulmo field goal just before halftime put the Mocs up 17-14.

Tiano opened the second half for Chattanooga with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped with a short touchdown throw to Chris James for a 24-14 lead. Mercer's only score in the second half was Caleb Dowden's field goal early in the fourth.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Robert Riddle threw for 228 yards and a touchdown for the Bears (2-4, 1-2).