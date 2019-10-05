Buffalo hosts New Jersey in conference matchup

New Jersey Devils (0-0-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, third in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on New Jersey in Eastern Conference action.

Buffalo went 19-25-8 in Eastern Conference action and 21-15-5 at home a season ago. The Sabres scored 46 power play goals with a 19.5% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

New Jersey finished 19-28-5 in Eastern Conference play and 11-27-3 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Devils recorded 355 assists on 219 total goals last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Sabres Injuries: None listed.

Devils Injuries: Cory Schneider: day to day (undisclosed).